Tri-Rivers Fair Week

It’s fair week in Salina. Festivities of the Tri-Rivers Fair run Tuesday through Sunday.

The fair parade gets things started Tuesday evening at 7:00. Because of downtown construction the parade route will be different this year. Instead of Santa Fe, the parade will be on 7th Street. It will begin at Elm Street and end at South Street.

Many favorites are back this year including the rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and the draft horse show.

There are a couple of new additions to the fair this year.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Mobile Aircraft Simulator Lab will be on the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5-9. It will be located north of the concession stands.

The Kansas National Guard Fitness Challenge is also new this year. It will be Saturday, August 11th at 9:00 a.m. The fitness challenge consists of Army push-ups, Army sit-ups, and a two mile run/walk. Registration is free and open to military personnel and civilians of any age. There will be multiple awards, vendors, inflatables for the kids, and military displays.

Tri Rivers Fair Compete Schedule of Events