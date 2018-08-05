Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 75 °

Tri-Rivers Fair Week

KSAL StaffAugust 5, 2018

It’s fair week in Salina. Festivities of the Tri-Rivers Fair run Tuesday through Sunday.

The fair parade gets things started Tuesday evening at 7:00. Because of downtown construction the parade route will be different this year. Instead of Santa Fe, the parade will be on 7th Street. It will begin at Elm Street and end at South Street.

Many favorites are back this year including the rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and the draft horse show.

There are a couple of new additions to the fair this year.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Mobile Aircraft Simulator Lab will be on the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5-9. It will be located north of the concession stands.

The Kansas National Guard Fitness Challenge is also new this year. It will be Saturday, August 11th at 9:00 a.m. The fitness challenge consists of Army push-ups, Army sit-ups, and a two mile run/walk. Registration is free and open to military personnel and civilians of any age. There will be multiple awards, vendors, inflatables for the kids, and military displays.

 

Tri Rivers Fair Compete Schedule of Events

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Duffy’s Road Streak Snapped i...

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the past two months, Royals starter Danny Duffy has been lights-out on the road, ...

August 5, 2018 Comments

Tri-Rivers Fair Week

Top News

August 5, 2018

School Zones Lights Begin Again Tue...

Kansas News

August 5, 2018

Highway Patrol Aircraft Hit by Lase...

Kansas News

August 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

School Zones Lights Begin...
August 5, 2018Comments
Highway Patrol Aircraft H...
August 5, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Child Rapist Back...
August 5, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Ready For R...
August 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH