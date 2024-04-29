Man Arrested in His Free, Stolen Van

A Salina man was arrested for driving a stolen van on a suspended license.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Paul Hurt was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after SPD’s tag reader alerted officers to the location of a vehicle that was reported stolen in Wichita.

Around 3pm, police made a traffic stop in the 300 block of North 9th and found Hurt driving the 2009 Nissan Quest. He told authorities the van had been gifted to him – by a man that he could only recall by his first name.

Hurt is now facing charges that could include possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license.