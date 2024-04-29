New City of Salina Prosecutor

The City of Salina will soon have a new prosecutor.

According to the City, W. Brad Sutton is the new City Prosecutor.

Sutton’s career includes nearly 26 years of experience as an attorney. He has served as Assistant County Attorney for Saline County since 2015, along with previous experience with the State of Kansas and also as a privately contracted attorney enforcing child support.

Sutton holds bachelors and juris doctorate degrees from Washburn University.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage said “Brad’s experience in the public sector and County Attorney’s office will serve Salina Municipal Court well. We

are excited for him to lead the City Prosecutor’s Office with his professional demeanor, high-volume case load experience, and understanding of our community.”

Mr. Sutton will begin his new role in early May, succeeding Christina Trocheck who served in that role for almost 8 years.