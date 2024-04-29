Salina Police Seeking Hit and Run Driver

Salina Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian in a downtown crosswalk – then left the scene.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, authorities are looking for a male driver who reportedly clipped a 75-year-old man with a black, Honda Civic on Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30pm at the intersection of Ash and 7th Street. The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries that included some scrapes.

Authorities believe the 4-door Honda Civic is a 2020 or newer model and has a Kansas temporary tag.