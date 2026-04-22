Trey Cullins Named Salina Central Head Cross Country Coach

Trey Cullins is a Salina Central graduate. He was a letter winner in Varsity Track and Field while in high school, which fostered his lifelong love for competitive running and general exercise. After graduating from CHS, Trey attended Kansas State University, where he attained his BS in English Secondary Education and MS in Educational Leadership.

He has worked as the Assistant Cross Country Coach for the past three seasons, as well as an Assistant Track Coach for Lakewood Middle School for the past five seasons, primarily with Distance. Trey is currently teaching English at Salina Central High School and loves giving back to his alma mater.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead Salina Central’s Cross Country program in the forthcoming season. We have an incredible culture taking shape on our team, and we will continue working hard to achieve our goals. Thank you to Mr. Maring and the admin team for working with me this year, as well as the efforts of the athletes and parents, who elevate our program to new heights.”

“We are very fortunate to have Trey be able to step in right away without our program missing a beat,” said Athletic Director Greg Maring.

“His experience over the last couple of years assisting our cross country team, along with seeing how he interacts with our student-athletes, made this decision an easy one. I look forward to watching our cross country program grow, as well as Coach Cullins in his new role.”