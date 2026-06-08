Central Kansas DJ to Headline Park Dance

R&B and hip-hop DJ Candy will provide the soundtrack for a park dance on Friday, June 19, as part of “R&B in the Park” at Oakdale Park. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and is presented by the Salina Juneteenth Committee.

Hosted by Cash Hollistah, the evening will feature a live set from the Junction City/Manhattan-based DJ, bringing a mix of R&B, soul, and hip-hop favorites to the park.

According to the committee, food trucks will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers. Glass bottles are not permitted.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

“R&B in the Park” is part of the Salina Juneteenth Committee’s weekend-long celebration, which culminates Saturday, June 20, with the annual Juneteenth parade and community celebration.

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For more information, visit salinajuneteenth.org.