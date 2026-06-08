Scholarship Application Deadline Nearing

Applications for OCCK’s “More Than You Think Scholarship” are due by next week.

According to OCCK, the scholarship supports students with disabilities in North Central Kansas who are pursuing higher education, including college, university, community college, vocational school, technical school or another credentialed learning opportunity.

Eligible applicants must live in one of the following Kansas counties:

Cloud

Dickinson

Ellsworth

Jewell

Lincoln

Mitchell

Ottawa

Republic

Saline

The scholarship was established in 2021 as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK, as a long term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

Applications must be submitted online or postmarked by June 15th, 2026.

Application materials and additional information are available at https://occk.com/scholarships/.