Trevor Wilson Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas punt returner Trevor Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wilson scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week has he returned a UCF punt 82 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of KU’s 51-22 conference victory on Saturday. The 82-yard return is tied for the fifth-longest in Kansas football history and is the longest in the Big 12 this season. It was also the first special teams touchdown scored by a Kansas player since Cobee Bryant returned a blocked field goal attempt for a score in last year’s season opener against Tennessee Tech.

From Tallahassee, Florida, Wilson becomes the first Jayhawk to return a punt for a touchdown since Nick Harwell did it against West Virginia in 2014. It was his lone return of the day and second of the season. Through six games, Kansas now leads FBS football with an average of 31.0 yards per punt return.

Offensively, Wilson has also contributed at the wide receiver position with five catches for 83 yards, averaging 16.6 yards per reception. He hauled in his second career receiving touchdown at Texas on Sept. 30, a 58-yard reception from Jason Bean.

Wilson becomes the 16th Kansas player to be named the Big 12’s Special Teams Player of the Week and first since Pooka Williams Jr. claimed the honor on Oct. 19, 2020. This is his first career player of the week honor and the second this season for a Kansas player as Wilson joins Cobee Bryant, who was named Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 25.

No. 23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, as the Jayhawks face Oklahoma State. Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on FS1.