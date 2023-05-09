Trespassing Man Arrested

A Salina man is in jail after assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a house he was verbally banned from.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 45-year-old George J. Wagner was taken into custody on Monday night after an altercation that involved the woman and her 14-year-old brother.

Police say the woman heard someone in a bedroom, and found Wagner, an acquaintance to the family who had been told that he was not allowed inside, and she asked him to leave.

He reportedly became angry and approached her while she grabbed a baseball bat. During the struggle she cried out for help from her brother – who entered the room and punched Wagner forcing him to flee.

The woman’s older brother then arrived by truck and confronted Wagner a few blocks away, following his pickup until Wagner suddenly stopped, causing the 19-year-old driver to smash into the back end of his 2009 Chevy on Cloud Circle. Both trucks were damaged.

Wagner was taken into custody a short time later and is now facing charges that could include criminal trespass, battery, assault and numerous traffic violations.