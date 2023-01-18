Trespassing Leads to Warrants Arrest

A man who was warned by hotel staff to leave is now facing charges in connection to trespassing in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th Street after guests reported seeing the man on the third floor.

An officer confronted the suspect as he exited a stairwell and gave police a false name.

Moments later 37-year-old Evan Markley tried to re-enter the front door and was taken into custody after ignoring the officers commands.

Authorities soon discovered that Markley has two active warrants locally and one warrant out of Barton County.