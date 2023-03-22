Trespassing at Closed Fun Center

Four Salina teens are in trouble after allegedly breaking into a shuttered fun center.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center located at 1634 Sunflower, around 4:15pm Tuesday to check on a report of trespassing.

When police arrived they discovered a broken window and four juvenile males on the property.

Estimated replacement cost for the glass is $500. All four males who are 16-years-old and under are facing charges for trespassing. A 15 and 16-year-old will also face possible charges for damage to property.

All four boys were released to the custody of their parents and will be referred to juvenile court.