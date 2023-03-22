Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 47 °

Trespassing at Closed Fun Center

KSAL StaffMarch 22, 2023

Four Salina teens are in trouble after allegedly breaking into a shuttered fun center.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center located at 1634 Sunflower, around 4:15pm Tuesday to check on a report of trespassing.

When police arrived they discovered a broken window and four juvenile males on the property.

Estimated replacement cost for the glass is $500. All four males who are 16-years-old and under are facing charges for trespassing. A 15 and 16-year-old will also face possible charges for damage to property.

All four boys were released to the custody of their parents and will be referred to juvenile court.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Trespassing at Closed Fun Center

Four Salina teens are in trouble after allegedly breaking into a shuttered fun center. Police Cap...

March 22, 2023 Comments

WBCA Lists Kansas’ Taiyanna Jacks...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

Mills Selected to Lead Shocker Prog...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

GAME PREVIEW // 15/13 K-State to Fa...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trespassing at Closed Fun...
March 22, 2023Comments
Farm Show Starts Wednesda...
March 22, 2023Comments
Burglary at Salina Hotel
March 21, 2023Comments
Ground Broken on State La...
March 21, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra