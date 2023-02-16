Trespasser Arrested Inside School

A man who trespassed inside several schools in Manhattan was arrested on Thursday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were called to Susan B. Anthony Middle School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a suspicious man in the building during the arrival time of students. This person was stopped by school staff, directed to the office, was asked to leave the school and refused.

Police say ultimately the school staff did the right thing and called them to come and investigate this person. During this time, students were held in their classrooms until the situation was resolved. Before officers arrived at the school, the man ended up leaving the building and driving away.

The man was found a short time later in the parking lot of University Christian Church, which also operates as a preschool, where he made comments to officers that he was searching for his father. During this time, the man was respectful and cordial.

At the request of the USD 383 Superintendent the man was trespassed. He was told he would be arrested if he showed up any USD 383 property or activity.

At around 9:30 a.m., we were called to Amanda Arnold Elementary School, whose staff reported the man was at the school.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested 22-year-old Samuel Osenga of Manhattan without incident for criminal trespass. He was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest and police have no reason to believe he had any intention of harming students at any school. We

The agency wants to emphasize that if they believe there is a threat at any school, they will respond as quickly as possible and parents will be notified. They continue to have a strong working relationship with they schools and their staff, and appreciate their cooperation in any investigations or incidents that occur. The safety of the community’s children is and will remain a top priority at the Riley County .