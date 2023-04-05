Trespass and Drug Charges

A Salina couple is facing charges for trespassing after being discovered in a vacant apartment.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News 20-year-old Kaylee Pickering and 23-year-old Dylan Woodcox were taken into custody on Tuesday morning after a witness contacted authorities.

Police say the two were found trying to slip out the backdoor of a home in the 2100 block of E. Crawford around 11am as officers approached.

Pickering was wanted on three warrants for failure to appear twice in Salina Municipal Court and one in Sumner County. She reportedly had a smoking device with fentanyl residue on it and now faces possible charges for possession of an opiate and drug paraphernalia.