Salina Police are looking for a bicycle thief with a Mohawk hairdo.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday around 3pm, the 64-year-old victim parked his bike behind B&K Prescription, 601 E. Iron and entered the store.

Police say video surveillance shows a large, white male with a Mohawk and black jacket jump on the bike and ride away. The Trek brand bike is black in color with a bell and a light and valued at $1,200.