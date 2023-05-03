Tree Branch Used to Shatter Windshield

Salina police are looking for a stick wielding man on a bicycle who damaged a woman’s car.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 60-year-old Salina woman was driving a sedan in the 100 block of N. College on Tuesday afternoon when a male on a bike rode past striking her windshield with a 5-foot long tree branch.

She pulled over to check the shattered glass and he jumped off the bike and continued to pound and dent the 2014 Chrysler 300.

Police say the male has brown hair with braids and was riding a medium size bike. Damage is estimated around $4,500.