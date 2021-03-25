Treatment Facility Escapee Sought

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped from a court ordered treatment facility.

According to the agency, 26-year-old Jeremy Thomas Cullen is wanted for aggravated escape from custody.

Cullen was last seen on February 23rd when he walked away from a court ordered drug/alcohol treatment facility in another county. He has ties to several areas in Kansas.

Cullen is possibly with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amber Cooper, who also has outstanding warrants for forgery and theft.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of either Jeremy Cullen or Amber Cooper please contact Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or Investigator Todd Walsh at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500- Ext 116.

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for Crimestoppers reward.

