Treatment Facility Escapee Caught

An inmate man being sought by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office after he escaped from a court ordered treatment facility has been found.

According to Saline County Jail records, 26-year-old Jeremy Thomas Cullen was booked into jail late Monday night.

Cullen was last seen on February 23rd when he walked away from a court ordered drug/alcohol treatment facility in another county.

It was suspected Cullen was possibly with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amber Cooper, who also had outstanding warrants for forgery and theft. She also was booked into jail.