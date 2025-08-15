Treasurer’s Office Case Still Open

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office still has not decided if charges will be filed in a case which dates back to 2022 involving the Saline County Treasurer’s Office.

The state office tells KSAL News they “can’t provide comment on items that are under investigation”. The case was turned over to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation back in December for potential criminal charges.

At issue is irregularities in a small number of escrow accounts. The KBI conducted a detailed investigation of the matter, and the case is now under consideration for potential prosecution.

The investigation began in April 2022, following the discovery of discrepancies during routine operations. Safeguards have since been implemented within the Treasurer’s Office to prevent future incidents, and all affected accounts have been corrected to ensure that payments were properly credited.

Saline County has filed a claim with its insurance carrier and expects all funds to be recovered once the legal process concludes.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.