Travelers Mark Unofficial End of Summer

Labor Day travel is anticipated to be way up compared to last year.

According to AAA Kansas booking data, domestic travel this holiday weekend should be up 4 percent, while international travel will be up a whopping 44 percent.

Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year. This summer, gas prices spiked in July because of tight supply and the high cost of oil. The beginning of August brought some relief, but as hurricane season heats up, so do concerns about higher gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend.

The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78 on Labor Day 2022. The national average Thursday morning was $3.82 a gallon. The average in Kansas was $3.56 a gallon. The average in Salina was $3.45 a gallon.

Most will leave the Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long weekend.

Photo via AAA