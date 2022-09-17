Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 68 °

Travel Discouraged Following Storm

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2022

Damaging severe thunderstorms Saturday evening dropped heavy rain and large hail, along with wind clocked at 78 miles hour in the Salina area.

Street flooding, downed powerlines, and debris on roads have Saline County Emergency Management discouraging travel. Officials are urging citizens to not travel unless it is absolutely necessary and remain indoors.

At 8:39 PM a wind gust was clocked at 78 mph at the Salina Regional Airports as storms were moving through, and nearly an inch of rain fell within an hour.

At 9:45 Evergy was reporting over 6,400 customers in Salina without power. Crews are working to restore power.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Travel Discouraged Following Storm

Damaging severe thunderstorms Saturday evening dropped heavy rain and large hail, along with wind cl...

September 17, 2022 Comments

Flu Shot Clinic Planned

Kansas News

September 17, 2022

Military Education Exhibit to Tour ...

Kansas News

September 17, 2022

South falls at Campus in high-scori...

Sports News

September 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flu Shot Clinic Planned
September 17, 2022Comments
Military Education Exhibi...
September 17, 2022Comments
Stolen Car Found
September 16, 2022Comments
Vehicle Thief Arrested
September 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra