Travel Discouraged Following Storm

Damaging severe thunderstorms Saturday evening dropped heavy rain and large hail, along with wind clocked at 78 miles hour in the Salina area.

Street flooding, downed powerlines, and debris on roads have Saline County Emergency Management discouraging travel. Officials are urging citizens to not travel unless it is absolutely necessary and remain indoors.

At 8:39 PM a wind gust was clocked at 78 mph at the Salina Regional Airports as storms were moving through, and nearly an inch of rain fell within an hour.

At 9:45 Evergy was reporting over 6,400 customers in Salina without power. Crews are working to restore power.