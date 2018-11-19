Trauma Center Receives Re-Verification

The Trauma Center at Salina Regional Health Center has been re-verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Trauma centers verified by the ACS must undergo a lengthy review every three years to insure standards for optimal care of injured patients are being met.

The ACS verification program looks at all aspects of trauma care from the prehospital phase to the rehabilitation process. Verified trauma centers also must remain focused on performance improvement to confirm processes in place lead to the best possible patient outcomes.

Salina Regional was first verified as a Level III Trauma Center in 2012. This is the third time the hospital has been verified by the ACS.

Since the Trauma Program was implemented at Salina Regional, a team of individuals with highly defined roles stands by around the clock—ready to descend upon the emergency department whenever a trauma call is received. Team members include a trauma surgeon, emergency department physician, trauma nurse, intensive care nurse, surgical nurse and staff from radiology, laboratory, blood bank, respiratory care, security and chaplaincy.

“Re-verification proves our dedication not only to our community, but to the region we serve,” said Rachelle Giroux, director of trauma, stroke and chest pain accreditation at Salina Regional. “We continue to work in partnership with other facilities to ensure communities are able to access trauma care when needed. As a multidisciplinary team we take great pride in our trauma program and the care we provide 24-hours-a-day, every day.”