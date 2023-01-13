Trauma Center Receives Re-Verification

Salina Regional Health Center has been re-verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

According to the hospital, trauma centers verified by the ACS must undergo a lengthy review every three years to insure standards for optimal care of injured patients are being met. The ACS verification program looks at all aspects of trauma care from the prehospital phase to the rehabilitation process. Verified trauma centers also must remain focused on performance improvement to confirm processes in place lead to the best possible patient outcomes.

Salina Regional was first verified as a Level III Trauma Center in 2012. This is the fourth time the hospital has been verified by the ACS.

Since the Trauma Program was implemented at Salina Regional, a team of individuals with highly defined roles are on stand-by around the clock—ready to descend upon the emergency department whenever a trauma alert is received. Team members include a trauma surgeon, emergency department physician, trauma nurse, intensive care nurse, surgical nurse and staff from pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, blood bank, respiratory care, security and chaplaincy.

“Salina Regional’s commitment to maintain ACS Level III Trauma Center status is a measure of our dedication to care for injured patients not only in Saline County, but for all of north central Kansas,” said Rachelle Giroux, Critical Diagnoses Director at Salina Regional. “It’s also part of our commitment to being involved with the Kansas Trauma System. We work with varying levels of acute care facilities and area EMS to provide quality care to patients who are injured.”