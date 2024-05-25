Trash Service Monday, Other Facilities Closed

By Todd Pittenger May 25, 2024

Salina sanitation crews will maintain their regular collection schedule on Memorial Day. However, there will be some adjustments to other services.  They include:

  • The landfill will close at 2:00 p.m.
  • The Household Hazardous Waste facility, Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center, and General Services office will be closed for the day.

Standard operating hours will resume as follows:

  • Household Hazardous Waste facility and General Services – Tuesday, May 30
  • Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center – Wednesday, May 31

 

 