Trash Service Monday, Other Facilities Closed

Salina sanitation crews will maintain their regular collection schedule on Memorial Day. However, there will be some adjustments to other services. They include:
- The landfill will close at 2:00 p.m.
- The Household Hazardous Waste facility, Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center, and General Services office will be closed for the day.
Standard operating hours will resume as follows:
- Household Hazardous Waste facility and General Services – Tuesday, May 30
- Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center – Wednesday, May 31