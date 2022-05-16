Transportation Week Events Planned

Salina are public transportation is celebrating National Transportation Week May, which is going on all this week.

According to the primary provider of local public transportation OCCK, theywill be celebrating with three events.

On Tuesday OCCK Transportation will be hosting a small meet-and-greet at Eisenhower Park in Abilene from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and enjoy cupcakes, cool drinks, and conversation about public transportation.

On Wednesday OCCK Transportation will be hosting an open house and cook out in honor of National Transportation Week. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina. Hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be served. The event is free and open to the public. In addition, guests will be able to view the current transportation vehicles, including a CityGo bus, meet staff, and learn more about transportation.

On Thursda OCCK Transportation will be hosting another small meet-and-greet at Broadway Plaza in Concordia from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Again, all are welcome to attend and enjoy cupcakes, cool drinks, and conversation about public transportation.

“We are pleased to offer these events to the public,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “These communities has been so supportive of our efforts to provide public transportation in their towns and throughout the region. We want to celebrate our successes, and this gives us an opportunity to share that with everyone.”

National Transportation Week is a way to increase the awareness and appreciation of the transportation industry and to celebrate the community of transportation professionals who keep our country on the move.

In 1957, Congress designated the third Friday of May each year as National Defense Transportation Day.

In 1962, Congress updated the designation, naming the entire third week of May each year as National Transportation Week.

Each year the President of the United States signs a proclamation encouraging the observation of National Transportation Week.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non-emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non-emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, and the newest program, GoConcordia.