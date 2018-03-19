Transient Arrested after Break In at Restaurant

A squatter was taken into custody after being found inside a closed Salina business Sunday night.

Police say Gerardo Gutierrez was checking on the building which houses his former Mexican restaurant at 640 Wesport Blvd around 11pm and found a man sitting inside drinking a soda.

James Boucher, 44 told Gutierrez he had been in Salina for about 5-days and then ran away.

Police found Boucher hiding behind a nearby business a short time later with several stolen items from the restaurant, including pots and pans, industrial fire extinguisher, socket set, cordless drill, audio device and a cell phone.

Boucher is now facing several charges that could inlcude aggravated burglary, theft and criminal damage for breaking a window.