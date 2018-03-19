Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 33 °

Transient Arrested after Break In at Restaurant

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2018

A squatter was taken into custody after being found inside a closed Salina business Sunday night.

Police say Gerardo Gutierrez was checking on the building which houses his former Mexican restaurant at 640 Wesport Blvd around 11pm and found a man sitting inside drinking a soda.

James Boucher, 44 told Gutierrez he had been in Salina for about 5-days and then ran away.

Police found Boucher hiding behind a nearby business a short time later with several stolen items from the restaurant, including pots and pans, industrial fire extinguisher, socket set, cordless drill, audio device and a cell phone.

Boucher is now facing several charges that could inlcude aggravated burglary, theft and criminal damage for breaking a window.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Thief Found

A stolen vehicle was recovered and an arrest made after a warrant was served at a Salina hotel on Su...

March 19, 2018 Comments

Shots Fired from Motel Balcony

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Piz...

Top News

March 19, 2018

Girls’ Accessories Chain Clai...

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Thief Found
March 19, 2018Comments
Shots Fired from Motel Ba...
March 19, 2018Comments
Girls’ Accessories ...
March 19, 2018Comments
Transient Arrested after ...
March 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH