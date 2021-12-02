Salina, KS

Train vs Car Injury

KSAL StaffDecember 2, 2021

An Abilene man was transported to the hospital after his car collided with a stationary train early Thursday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 67-year-old Ray Snieder was driving eastbound on Old 40 Highway when for an unknown reason hit a train that was not moving at a marked railroad crossing near Amos Road.

Deputies say Snieder suffered some minor cuts and was complaining of back pain as EMS took him to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. His 2006 Mercury Milan suffered front end damage and was towed from the scene.

The accident happened about 5:40am Thursday.

