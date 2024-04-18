Train Hits Truck on Railroad Track

A Salina man is facing drug related charges after allegedly abandoning his pickup truck on a railroad track.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that just after midnight on Thursday, deputies were called to K-140 and Halstead Road after a train hit an unoccupied 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup that was parked on the tracks.

About 30-minutes later, authorities found 25-year-old Mackenzie Lewis walking in the area of K-140 and I-135 and questioned him. That interaction led to the discovery of methamphetamine and the possession drug paraphernalia.

Lewis is also facing charges that could include parking prohibition and no proof of insurance.

No one was injured.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office