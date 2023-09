No injuries are reported after a train derailed Thursday afternoon in Sumner County, Kansas.

Local authorities say it happened around 3:15 p.m. between K-49 South and Mayfield Road. Initial reports said the train had been carrying hazardous materials.

Authorities determined that hazardous materials were among the train’s cargo. However, it was announced that those materials were contained in cars not affected by the crash.

Cause is under investigation.