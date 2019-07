Two trailers were stolen from a Salina Parks and Rec. storage facility.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester: Two trailers were stolen between July 9th and 18th from a storage facility at 1001 Markley.

One trailer was described as a black utility trailer with a mesh deck – $250

The other trailer is a 12 ft. Carry On black trailer with a wood floor – $1,750

Police are still looking for the trailers.