Salina Police are investigating the theft of a 3,000 pound winch and trailer from a driveway.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 6pm Thursday and 10am Friday morning, someone stole a black Lowe’s utility trailer with a 3,000 pound winch on board with some scrap metal as well.

The trailer and equipment was last seen parked in the 400 block of W. South Street and is valued at $1,400.