Trailer Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera.

According to the agency, On December 16th between 4:30-7:00 PM, a trailer was taken from the 900 block of N 7th Street. The stolen trailer was described as a single axle wooden trailer, with a black metal frame.

The victim had contact with two men who were on her property earlier in the day, and believes that the men may have been involved. The two men were photographed. Both men were described as white males, 30-40’s, medium height and build, with dark hair and facial hair.

Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of these two men.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.