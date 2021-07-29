Trailer Thief Caught

A suspected trailer thief is behind bars after police located the black pickup he allegedly used to commit a crime Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Ryan Ollenburger was arrested for felony theft on Wednesday after an officer on patrol recognized the truck from surveillance video footage. Police allege he used the truck to hook onto a trailer with ATVs that was parked in the 400 block of N. Ohio.

Officers interviewed Ollenburger at his home and he told them they could find the trailer and off road vehicles in his storage unit on Centennial Road.

The 18-foot trailer along with a 2007 Kawasaki ATV, 2006 Arctic Cat ATV, a Go-Cart with roll cage and a red frame 3-point sprayer were all returned to their owner.