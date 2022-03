The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen trailer case in Gypsum.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between March 2 and 4, a black 2004 RH car trailer was taken from the 200 block of Spring Street. It belongs to a 68-year-old man from Sells, Arizona.

The trailer had a stack of pallets on it that were missing as well. The Kansas tags associated with the trailer read 569FZY.

The value of the trailer is estimated at $2,000.