Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Arrest

A Sunday afternoon traffic stop turns into an arrest on drug and child endangerment charges.

According to Police Captain Mike Miller, 34-year-old Jacob W. Thompson was taken into custody after a K9 officer hit on the vehicle. Police say around 3:30pm Thompson failed to yield at a stop sign while he was driving in the 1200 block of W. Crawford.

A police dog indicated there were narcotics in the 2011 Dodge Ram truck and authorities then found two bottles with over 240 pills of suspected oxycodone.

Thompson’s child was in the pickup as well – leading to requested charges for aggravated endangerment of a child, distribution of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and disabling an ignition interlock device.