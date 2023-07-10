Traffic Stop Prompts Drug Arrest

A traffic stop along Interstate 135 near Salina landed an Indiana man in jail.

Salina Police say on Friday at 1:38 am, an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of milepost 95 for making an unsafe lane change and following too closely.

After detecting a strong smell of marijuana, the officer searched the vehicle and found 36.4 pounds of THC Oil.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lance Fane from Nineveh, Indiana, was arrested on charges which could include distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia