Traffic Stop Nets 82 Pounds of Meth

Todd PittengerSeptember 30, 2021

A couple of men from Texas are in jail in Kansas after 82 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered in their vehicle.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 0n Wednesday night at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2006 Chevy Silverado, at 400 Main St. in Neodesha. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established, and the search uncovered an excess of 82 pounds of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

The driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.

Roger Mercado, 19, from Garland, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Following their arrests, Salazar and Mercado were booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Official charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Stop Nets 82 Pounds of Meth

