Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Related Arrest

A Salina man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of marijuana in his vehicle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Axel Refugio was arrested last Wednesday after a deputy pulled him over for a seat belt violation in the 100 block of North Broadway. The officer detected the strong smell of marijuana which led to the search of the 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Deputies found marijuana, digital scales and baggies on board. Refugio is now facing charges that could include possession of pot with intent to sell and endangering a 7-year-old child who was a passenger in the vehicle.