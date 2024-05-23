Traffic Enforcement Campaign Underway

Extra officers are on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for drivers who are not buckled, and of course still enforcing all other laws. The “Click It or Ticket” effort leading up to Memorial Day is underway. Continuing through June 2nd, travelers can expect increased police presence.
The aim of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. On average, there are 15.5 car accident deaths on I-70 each year. Kansas vehicle fatalities are trending down, mainly due to the use of safety restraints.
Though June 2nd, drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.
In addition, Kansas law prohibits persons under the age of 14 from riding in any part of a vehicle not intended for carrying passengers, such as a pickup bed. For answers to child safety restraint questions and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station, or safety seat technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522, or write [email protected]. For information on the car seat distribution program visit www.safekidskansas.org
Kansas’ overall adult seat belt compliance rate is 85% and ranges, by county, from 62% to 97%. Almost two-thirds of Kansas’ fatality crashes occur on rural roadways while these roads account for only one-third of all crashes.
The 2024 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.