Tractor Supply Burglarized

KSAL StaffSeptember 7, 2021

Video surveillance footage is being reviewed of a Salina business burglary that occurred on Saturday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Tractor Supply Co. employee came to work on the morning of Sept. 5th and noticed some things were different.

A fence on the south side of the business had been cut, and two minibikes were gone. A fishing kayak was also taken, and some gas was siphoned out of a lawnmower.

The value of the items stolen is estimated at $2,600. There are no persons of interest at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

