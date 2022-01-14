Tractor Stolen, Key Still With Victim

Salina Police are looking into a tractor theft from Thursday.

A 73-year-old Lindsborg man, who owned the 2003 Farmtrack DTC 360 tractor, loaned it to a friend to help with clean up at a residence in the 100 block of E. Kirwin. The tractor was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday parked in the driveway of the residence. When the friend showed up to do some work on the Thursday afternoon around 1:50, the tractor was gone. The key to the tractor was still in the possession of the friend. The tractor was valued at $18,000 and a loader connection was also stolen valued at $500.

There are no suspects at this time.