Tracking Area Public Transportation

Salina area public transportation can now be tracked live online.

According to OCCK Transportation, Transit is now the official mobility app for Salina and North Central Kansas. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide and is now available for CityGo and 81 Connection riders who are now able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.

Upon launching the app, CityGo and 81 Connection riders see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors. Users can easily navigate the region, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation, and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.

OCCK’s partnership with Transit offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely adopted app for riders. Under this agreement, OCCK will also receive anonymized usage data and customizations to better serve the public, such as the ability to send important information directly to riders via Transit’s home screen.

“We are so excited to be working with Transit to bring a mobile app to our passengers,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “It’s a great resource for people to use on a daily basis as they are using both CityGo and 81 Connection.”

By endorsing Transit as its official app, OCCK joins dozens of other public transit agencies across North America that have partnered with the app, including LA Metro, Boston’s MBTA, Baltimore’s MDOT MTA, Silicon Valley’s VTA, Metro Transit in St. Louis and Montreal’s STM. Agencies in Kansas include Kansas City ATA, Lawrence, Topeka Metro and the Flint Hills ATA in Manhattan.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with OCCK and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or www.salinacitygo.com/transit.