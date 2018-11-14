Toys to Take Over Expo Buildings

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is coming to Salina this Saturday. Kenwood Hall and the 4-H Building will be bursting at the seams with toys at the 7th Annual Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Organizers tell KSAL News vendors are coming from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahoma and of course Kansas. They will have thousands of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

This will be the 7th year for this toy show, which originated when the organizers of the Century of Toys Show retired. After a year without a show there were many people disappointed. That’s what prompted the birth of the Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Organizer Deana Brandenburg says each year the show has gotten bigger, and now it is so big it completely fills two large buildings.

The Salina Heart Land Toy Show is this Saturday from 9 till 3. Admission is $4 for adults. Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. The Noon Network AMBUCS will offer a meal that includes chili, chicken noodle soup, and pie.