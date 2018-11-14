Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 27 °

Toys to Take Over Expo Buildings

KSAL StaffNovember 14, 2018

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is coming to Salina this Saturday. Kenwood Hall and the 4-H Building will be bursting at the seams with toys at the 7th Annual Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Organizers tell KSAL News vendors are coming from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahoma and of course Kansas. They will have thousands of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

This will be the 7th year for this toy show, which originated when the organizers of the Century of Toys Show retired. After a year without a show there were many people disappointed. That’s what prompted the birth of the Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Organizer Deana Brandenburg says each year the show has gotten bigger, and now it is so big it completely fills two large buildings.

 

The Salina Heart Land Toy Show is this Saturday from 9 till 3. Admission is $4 for adults. Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. The Noon Network AMBUCS will offer a meal that includes chili, chicken noodle soup, and pie.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Toys to Take Over Expo Buildings

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is coming to Salina this Saturday. Kenwood Hall...

November 14, 2018 Comments

Salina Man Admits to Shooting Polic...

Top News

November 14, 2018

See & Sell Saturday in Salina

Kansas News

November 14, 2018

Remembering the Founders

Kansas News

November 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

See & Sell Saturday ...
November 14, 2018Comments
Remembering the Founders
November 14, 2018Comments
“Thanksgiving Safe ...
November 14, 2018Comments
Pair of Burglaries in the...
November 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH