Toys to Take Over Expo Buildings

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is coming to Salina this Saturday. Kenwood Hall and the 4-H Building will be bursting at the seams with toys at the 8th Annual Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Organizers say vendors are coming from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahoma and of course Kansas. They will have thousands of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

This will be the 8th year for this toy show, which originated when the organizers of the Century of Toys Show retired. After a year without a show there were many people disappointed. That’s what prompted the birth of the Salina Heart Land Toy Show.

Each year the show has gotten bigger, and now it is so big it completely fills two large buildings.

This year’s show features 212 tables of goodies, along with many other items on the floor for sale. Here is a partial listing:

Models, Diecast, model cars, Hot Wheels

Toy boats

Race Cars

Board Games

Farm Toys & Ag Memorabilia

Banks

Airplanes

Trucks

Slot Car Tracks

Puzzles

CAT toys, Construction Toys

Tin cast and windup tous



steel cars

Characters

Cast Iron Tonka and related items

Dolls

Barbies

GI Joes

Toy Soldiers

Star Wars merchandise

Literature

Fabricated Metal Signs and Custom Projects

Firetrucks

Lionel and Marx trains

Action Figures

Marbles

Tractors

Model Kits

Cards

The Salina Heart Land Toy Show is this Saturday from 9 till 3. Admission is $4 for adults. Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.