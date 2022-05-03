Toys: Then and Now

A virtual presentation hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum will feature a century and a half of toys.

According to the museum, you can step into a time machine via the event for a fast-paced journey through more than 150 years of evolution in toy design. Using The Strong Museum’s exceptional collection of toys, dolls and games and its unique library of resources, this highly visual presentation showcases many examples and sources of inspiration over the decades to trace the origins of today’s top trends in the world of play.

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator with The Strong National Museum of Play in New York, will be the guide.

This presentation is offered through Zoom only, and is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum, this Thursday, May 5th, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sign up to receive your Zoom link at: www.smokyhillmuseum.org. The presentation will also be on Facebook until noon on Monday, May 9.