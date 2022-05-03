Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 39 °

Toys: Then and Now

Todd PittengerMay 3, 2022

A virtual presentation hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum will feature a century and a half of toys.

According to the museum, you can step into a time machine via the event for a fast-paced journey through more than 150 years of evolution in toy design. Using The Strong Museum’s exceptional collection of toys, dolls and games and its unique library of resources, this highly visual presentation showcases many examples and sources of inspiration over the decades to trace the origins of today’s top trends in the world of play.

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator with The Strong National Museum of Play in New York, will be the guide.

This presentation is offered through Zoom only, and is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum, this Thursday, May 5th, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sign up to receive your Zoom link at: www.smokyhillmuseum.org. The presentation will also be on Facebook until noon on Monday, May 9.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

S.T.A.R. Students Recognized

Salina South held its annual S.T.A.R. Night (South Theatre Award Recognition) on May 1st. S.T.A.R. N...

May 3, 2022 Comments

219,000 Kansas CRP Acres

Farming News

May 3, 2022

Toys: Then and Now

Top News

May 3, 2022

KWU Music to Present Final Concert ...

Kansas News

May 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Music to Present Fina...
May 3, 2022Comments
Nebraska Man Admits to Ka...
May 3, 2022Comments
18 Students Inducted to N...
May 3, 2022Comments
Smoky Hills Prescribed Bu...
May 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra