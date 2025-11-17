Toy Show to Take Over

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest, and what’s billed as the largest collector toy show in Kansas is coming to Salina this Saturday.

Kenwood Hall and the 4-H Building will be bursting at the seams with toys at the 13th Annual Salina Heartland Toy Show. Organizers say vendors are coming from multiple states. They will have thousands of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

This year’s show features over 200 tables of goodies, along with many other items on the floor for sale. Here is a partial listing of toys that will be at the show:

Here is a partial listing:

Models, Diecast, model cars, Hot Wheels

Toy boats

Race Cars

Board Games

Farm Toys & Ag Memorabilia

Banks

Airplanes

Trucks

Slot Car Tracks

Puzzles

CAT toys, Construction Toys

Tin cast and windup tous



steel cars

Characters

Cast Iron Tonka and related items

Dolls

Barbies

GI Joes

Toy Soldiers

Star Wars merchandise

Literature

Fabricated Metal Signs and Custom Projects

Firetrucks

Lionel and Marx trains

Action Figures

Marbles

Tractors

Model Kits

Cards

Organizers say this is more than just a toy show. It’s a celebration of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and community. It’s also a perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping or find that special piece to complete your collection.

The Salina Heartland Toy Show is this Saturday from 9 till 3 at the 4-H and Kenwood Hall Buildings. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.