Toy Drive to Benefit Salvation Army

A local home improvement store is hosting a holiday toy drive to benefit the Salina Salvation Army.

In the spirit of Christmas, the Salina Menards home improvement store is serving as a toy drive drop site.

According to Menards, they have participated in this opportunity for a number of years now and are excited to help put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community again this year.

A drop box is located near the exit door of the Salina stores to collect new, unwrapped toys from now through the end of November.

All toys collected will be donated to the Salina Salvation army to be distributed within the community.