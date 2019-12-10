Town Hall to Discuss Saline County Jail

Saline County in partnership with their Architectural & Engineering Firm, TreanorHL is holding a Town Hall meeting to provide information regarding a potential jail project.

The Board of County Commissioners, Staff, and TreanorHL will be available for public discussion and to answer questions. This will be an opportunity to share what our collaborative team has set as goals and priorities as well as discussion on the situation of the current jail facility.

The town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at the Salina Arts Center 242 S. Santa Fe Ave. Presentation and discussions start at 6pm.

To review information on the project, visit www.saline.org <http://www.saline.org> and click on the Inmate Population and Jail Documentation tab on the home page.