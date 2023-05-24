Tow Truck Stolen, Recovered

A Salina woman is under arrest after taking a tow truck for a joyride.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Delilah Ross was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after officers found her at the wheel of tow truck owned by A&A Towing.

Police say a driver had jumped out of the wrecker in the 1100 block of N. 10th to get a drink and left the keys in the vehicle. Moments later, Ross allegedly hopped in and drove off in the 2012 tow truck that is valued at $65,000.

She was located in the area of 5th and Euclid and is now facing charges that could include felony theft and driving on a suspended license.