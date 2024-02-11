Tourism Development Grant Applications Open

The spring round of tourist grant applications are open in Kansas.

According to Kansas Tourism, the Tourism Attraction Development Grant Program application program is open. Attraction Development Grants are designed to assist in the development of sustainable travel experiences by developing new tourism attractions or enhancing existing attractions that will spur new visitation and increase visitor spending.

The goals of the Attraction Development Grants are to spur economic growth, increase visitation to the state, enhance the visitor experience and improve quality of life.

A total of $500,000 will be granted during this round. Applications are due by April 1st, 2024.

For more information about the Attraction Development Grants, click here, or contact Kansas Tourism Grant Program Manager Carrie Doud here.

For a full list of grants offered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, click here.