Tough return start ‘happened fast’ for Minor

“How can we keep him healthy?” Matheny said. “How can we keep him being an effective part of our staff? I think there’s concern that if we run him out there every fifth day and stretch him as a starter, deep into pitch counts, that we’re going to have to have more of the same. That’s something we’d like to stay away from, so is there a way we can still get him significant innings but do it in a different way? Today would have been his bullpen day, so instead of using a bullpen up, we used him on the mound. And he threw the ball really well.”